Short Interest in Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS) Expands By 100.0%

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BDGS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 19,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92. Bridges Capital Tactical ETF has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $30.70.

About Bridges Capital Tactical ETF

The Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (BDGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates between passively managed US total market ETFs, large-cap US stocks, and cash or cash equivalents through a tactical strategy based on macroeconomic events, changing market breadth, and volatility.

