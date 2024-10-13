Short Interest in Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS) Expands By 100.0%

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ BDGS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 19,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92. Bridges Capital Tactical ETF has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $30.70.
About Bridges Capital Tactical ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bridges Capital Tactical ETF
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridges Capital Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.