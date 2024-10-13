Short Interest in Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Increases By 165.2%

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, a growth of 165.2% from the September 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Brera Stock Down 0.8 %

BREA opened at $0.64 on Friday. Brera has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.

Get Brera alerts:

About Brera

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Brera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.