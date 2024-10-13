Short Interest in BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Drops By 56.5%

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the September 15th total of 352,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other BranchOut Food news, Director Byron Riche Jones acquired 41,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,337.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,375.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BranchOut Food stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new stake in BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned about 2.23% of BranchOut Food at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BOF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 233,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,419. BranchOut Food has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.74.

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter. BranchOut Food had a negative return on equity of 175.74% and a negative net margin of 79.93%.

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

