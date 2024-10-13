Short Interest in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Rises By 119.1%

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,800 shares, a growth of 119.1% from the September 15th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DHF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 214,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,422. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 15.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 98.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 296,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 146,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

