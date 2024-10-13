Short Interest in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Rises By 119.1%

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,800 shares, a growth of 119.1% from the September 15th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of DHF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 214,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,422. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%.
Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.