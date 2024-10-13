Short Interest in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Declines By 29.6%

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ BLDEW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,720. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22. Blade Air Mobility has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.49.

About Blade Air Mobility

See Also

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

