Short Interest in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Declines By 29.6%

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ BLDEW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,720. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22. Blade Air Mobility has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.49.
About Blade Air Mobility
