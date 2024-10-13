Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Drops By 33.6%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the September 15th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 225,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 54,773 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 298.8% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 218,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 14.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MHD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 71,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,769. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Increases Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

