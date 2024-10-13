Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Declines By 41.5%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the September 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BPTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a "sell" rating for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.66% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 243,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,008. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.38. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

