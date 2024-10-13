Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Declines By 41.5%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the September 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
BPTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, July 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ BPTH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 243,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,008. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.38. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
