Short Interest in BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Expands By 78.0%

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 78.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of BayFirst Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BayFirst Financial stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of BayFirst Financial worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BayFirst Financial alerts:

BayFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of BAFN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. BayFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

BayFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

BayFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:BAFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.01%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BayFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.