Short Interest in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Expands By 161.5%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 161.5% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aurora Mobile Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JG opened at $6.14 on Friday. Aurora Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.93 million for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.