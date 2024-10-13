Short Interest in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Expands By 161.5%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 161.5% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Aurora Mobile Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JG opened at $6.14 on Friday. Aurora Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64.
Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.93 million for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%.
Aurora Mobile Company Profile
Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.
