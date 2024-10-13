Short Interest in Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Declines By 53.3%

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the September 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Aura Systems Price Performance
Aura Systems stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Aura Systems has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.
Aura Systems Company Profile
