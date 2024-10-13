Short Interest in Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Declines By 53.3%

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the September 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Aura Systems Price Performance

Aura Systems stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Aura Systems has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

Aura Systems Company Profile

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

