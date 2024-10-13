Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Decreases By 42.9%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlanticus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLCP opened at $22.85 on Friday. Atlanticus has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83.

Atlanticus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

