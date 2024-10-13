Short Interest in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Increases By 55.8%

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the September 15th total of 22,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Amesite Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMST opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.41. Amesite has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $4.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74.

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Amesite had a negative net margin of 2,653.01% and a negative return on equity of 111.75%.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

