Short Interest in Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Declines By 49.7%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPFGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the September 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGNPF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada and Australia.

