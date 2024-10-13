Short Interest in Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Declines By 49.7%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the September 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AGNPF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.12.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
