Short Interest in Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Drops By 39.6%

Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ALD Stock Performance

ALD stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. ALD has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $9.05.

About ALD

ALD SA provides service leasing and vehicle fleet management services. Its products and services include full service leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, and sale and lease back; fleet consultancy; and tools and services for fleet managers and drivers. The company is also involved in trading used cars and light commercial vehicles, and the retail sale of vehicles.

