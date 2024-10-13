Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Decreases By 49.0%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCO opened at $25.18 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.