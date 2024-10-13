Shore Point Advisors LLC Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shore Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $151.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $276.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.95. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $170.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.81.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

