Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Reduced by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Shopify by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $83.24 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -489.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore lifted their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Argus raised Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.97.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

