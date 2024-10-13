Shira Ridge Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,665 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after buying an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

