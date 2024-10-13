Shira Ridge Wealth Management Sells 4,354 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 99,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 81,387 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,974,000 after acquiring an additional 175,811 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. Finally, True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000.

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

