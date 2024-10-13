Shira Ridge Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 146.5% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $37.68.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.