Shira Ridge Wealth Management Buys 67,525 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,525 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management owned 0.20% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DFSD stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $47.85.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.