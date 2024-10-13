Shira Ridge Wealth Management Acquires 266 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,543,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,562,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 393.0% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 496,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,743,000 after buying an additional 395,856 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 407,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 393,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 441.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 338,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,964,000 after purchasing an additional 276,162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $64.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $66.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.18.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

