Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. SLM makes up 1.4% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of SLM worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,136,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $633,575,000 after buying an additional 1,151,557 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in SLM by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,461,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,626,000 after acquiring an additional 674,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,687,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,248,000 after acquiring an additional 119,342 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,453,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,589,000 after acquiring an additional 859,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 107.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,366,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $23.27 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $783.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,811.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

