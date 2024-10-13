Sheridan Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sheridan Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Sheridan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sheridan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.70. The stock had a trading volume of 27,406,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,588,883. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

