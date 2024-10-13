Sheridan Capital Management LLC Has $18.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Sheridan Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises 13.1% of Sheridan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sheridan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $18,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,331,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,731,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.48 and a 200-day moving average of $121.01. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

