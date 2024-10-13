Shaker Investments LLC OH Takes $532,000 Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,292,000 after purchasing an additional 43,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,632 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 6.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 167.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 158,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,189,000 after purchasing an additional 99,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KRYS shares. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $200.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, William Blair raised Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,814,424.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 3.2 %

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $178.71 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.95 and a 52 week high of $219.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.03.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 63.73%. The firm had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70283900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.