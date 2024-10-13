Shaker Investments LLC OH Purchases 1,471 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned 0.15% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,457,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Encore Capital Group

In other news, SVP Andrew Eric Asch sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $903,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ECPG opened at $44.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $54.55. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $355.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.06 million. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.