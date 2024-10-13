Shaker Investments LLC OH Purchases 14,464 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Vima LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,210 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,801. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT opened at $82.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $83.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

