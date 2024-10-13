Shaker Investments LLC OH Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $80.51 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.12.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Daiwa America raised PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

