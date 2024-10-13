Shaker Investments LLC OH Lowers Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,825 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $1,217,000. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,570,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $1,349,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in EOG Resources by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 380,287 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $46,192,000 after buying an additional 138,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $132.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.65.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

