Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $946,000 Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 333,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 84,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,812,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,468,000 after buying an additional 669,350 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,929,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.62. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.27% and a negative return on equity of 65.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12969.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

