Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,518.90 ($32.97) and traded as high as GBX 2,541 ($33.25). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,536 ($33.19), with a volume of 687,198 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SVT

Severn Trent Trading Up 1.0 %

Insider Transactions at Severn Trent

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4,972.55, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,589.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,518.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.14.

In related news, insider Helen Miles sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,500 ($32.72), for a total transaction of £209,475 ($274,146.05). Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Severn Trent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.