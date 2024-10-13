Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,518.90 ($32.97) and traded as high as GBX 2,541 ($33.25). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,536 ($33.19), with a volume of 687,198 shares.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Friday, July 5th.
In related news, insider Helen Miles sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,500 ($32.72), for a total transaction of £209,475 ($274,146.05). Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
