Selway Asset Management Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Selway Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 41,795 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 660,206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $63,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,896 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 13,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DIS traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.13. 8,089,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,051,948. The firm has a market cap of $171.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.80. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.23 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

