Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Up 121.2% in September

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, an increase of 121.2% from the September 15th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Scorpio Gold Trading Down 4.4 %

OTCMKTS:SRCRF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. 124,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,381. Scorpio Gold has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

