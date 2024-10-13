Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Up 121.2% in September

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, an increase of 121.2% from the September 15th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Scorpio Gold Trading Down 4.4 %
OTCMKTS:SRCRF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. 124,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,381. Scorpio Gold has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile
