Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 181 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,626,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.46. 5,253,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,039,524. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.