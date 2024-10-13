Sawyer & Company Inc Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.06. 2,113,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,999. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average is $109.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

