Sawyer & Company Inc Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for 1.9% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $74.42. 4,011,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.45 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average of $75.08.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

