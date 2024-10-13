Sawyer & Company Inc Decreases Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CPT traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $119.31. The company had a trading volume of 765,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,074. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.23 and its 200 day moving average is $111.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

