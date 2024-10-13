Sawyer & Company Inc Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 104.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,364,000 after acquiring an additional 432,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,912,000 after purchasing an additional 334,057 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,146,000 after buying an additional 249,558 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,941,000 after buying an additional 56,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,637,000 after buying an additional 180,857 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,321. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $176.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.32. The company has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

