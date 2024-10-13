Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.03 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $270.59 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.92 or 0.03920373 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00045265 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012751 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,919,053,991 coins and its circulating supply is 1,898,424,568 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Telegram Discord

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

