Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the September 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded Sanlam to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Sanlam Stock Up 2.8 %

Sanlam Company Profile

Shares of SLLDY stock traded up C$0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.09. The company had a trading volume of 21,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,549. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.62. Sanlam has a 52 week low of C$6.60 and a 52 week high of C$10.46.

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, cancer, funeral, credit life, medical aid, gap cover, vehicle, house contents, buildings, all risk, buy and sell, business debt, key person, and group risk benefits insurance, as well as commercial insurance products consisting of office contents, theft, glass, personal accident, goods in transit, machinery breakdown, fire, business interruption, money, deterioration of stock, accidental damage, public liability, and electronic equipment.

