Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $2,604,717.60 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 54,492 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $2,604,717.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 717,394 shares in the company, valued at $34,291,433.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $4,495,680.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 74,667 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $3,691,536.48.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $4,482,240.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,500,480.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 93,107 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $3,716,831.44.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,030 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $3,524,218.20.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 78,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $3,170,947.50.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 81,515 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,019,315.60.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 65,605 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $2,415,576.10.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,150 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $3,202,749.00.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of -105.21 and a beta of 1.52. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Samsara by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Samsara by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Samsara by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

