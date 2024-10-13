SALT Reaches Market Cap of $1.79 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $24.71 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008392 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00014627 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,726.51 or 0.99992804 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001011 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007556 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01572947 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $32.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

