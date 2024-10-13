Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Up 59.6% in September

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the September 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of SLRX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.42. 10,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,061. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($53.60) by $51.23. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -214.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

