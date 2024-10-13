Saitama (SAITAMA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,506.27

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. Saitama has a total market cap of $3.89 million and $8,506.27 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saitama coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Saitama has traded down 88.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008437 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00014599 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,545.75 or 1.00009866 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Saitama Coin Profile

Saitama is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,939,745,989 coins and its circulating supply is 43,400,600,448 coins. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/saitachaincoin. The official website for Saitama is saitachain.com. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saitama’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/saitachain.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, "SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 44,939,745,989.25949 with 43,400,600,448.28802 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00008348 USD and is down -14.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $20,265.85 traded over the last 24 hours."

