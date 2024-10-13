Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $511.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $492.00.

Saia stock opened at $463.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Saia has a one year low of $341.26 and a one year high of $628.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $410.48 and a 200 day moving average of $446.38.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.60 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Saia by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,656,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 1,556.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,385,000 after buying an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,425,000 after buying an additional 45,155 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

