Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Short Interest Down 18.4% in September

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 487,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,885,571.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares in the company, valued at $80,885,571.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,843.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 347.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $111.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.28. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $122.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

