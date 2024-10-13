Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) & Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE) Head to Head Comparison

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) and Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rush Street Interactive and Clover Leaf Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 2 4 0 2.67 Clover Leaf Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus target price of $11.17, indicating a potential downside of 2.13%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than Clover Leaf Capital.

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Clover Leaf Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive $691.16 million 3.72 -$18.31 million ($0.09) -126.78 Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -$1.05 million ($0.23) -52.61

Clover Leaf Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rush Street Interactive. Rush Street Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clover Leaf Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Rush Street Interactive has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Clover Leaf Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive -0.84% -12.45% -6.42% Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -9.57%

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats Clover Leaf Capital on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines. The company markets its online casino and sports betting under BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse, and RushBet brands. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Clover Leaf Capital

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

