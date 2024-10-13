Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Position Cut by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,991,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,092,000 after buying an additional 1,251,495 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,317 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 7,622.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 143,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $2,696,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,541,250 shares of company stock valued at $107,643,767 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOOD. Barclays raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

