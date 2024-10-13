Robert G/ Brown Sells 94,900 Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 94,900 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $230,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,736,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,421.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Robert G/ Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SPAR Group alerts:

On Tuesday, October 8th, Robert G/ Brown sold 1,975 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $4,799.25.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Robert G/ Brown sold 1,975 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $4,799.25.

SPAR Group Stock Performance

SGRP opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. SPAR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12.

Institutional Trading of SPAR Group

SPAR Group ( NASDAQ:SGRP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPAR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPAR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPAR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SPAR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SPAR Group by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 82,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.