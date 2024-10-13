Robert G/ Brown Sells 94,900 Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 94,900 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $230,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,736,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,421.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Robert G/ Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 8th, Robert G/ Brown sold 1,975 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $4,799.25.
SPAR Group Stock Performance
SGRP opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. SPAR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12.
Institutional Trading of SPAR Group
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPAR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPAR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPAR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SPAR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SPAR Group by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 82,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.
SPAR Group Company Profile
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.
